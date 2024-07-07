 Calendar Home
Location:Adelsheim Vineyard
Map:16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035383652
Email:Jrosario@adelsheim.com
Website:https://www.adelsheim.com/events/after-hours-wine-social-nsz76
All Dates:Jul 7, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

LIVE! MUSIC BY THE VINEYARD

MUSIC | FOOD | VINO

LOCATION: ADELSHEIM

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 7TH

Join us on Sunday after hours on our beautiful vineyard-side sundeck. Live music, delicious food, great people, what could be better?

LIVE MUSIC - DANCE FLOOR MAFIA

ALTERNGARTZ BRATWURST + BURGERS

GLASS AND BOTTLE SALES OF YOUR FAVORITE WINES

5:00 to 7:30 pm<

Door Cover: $10 general public / $5 club members

 

Fee: $10

Adelsheim Vineyard
Adelsheim Vineyard 16800 16800 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
