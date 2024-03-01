Liquid Music with Guest Band Argyle

Leave your worries at home and get ready to turn up the funk during this entrancing evening of music and wine, hosted at the Bindery in the heart of downtown McMinnville.



Winemaker Shane Moore has selected the Zena Crown wines to meld with the instrumental jazz-funk tunes of Argyle.



Renegade Catering will fill our bellies with delicious, scratch fare.



Dancing is optional but usually inevitable.



Tickets include entry to the event, Zena Crown wine flight, bites, and live music.

Fee: $100