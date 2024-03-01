 Calendar Home
Location:The Bindery
Map:610 NE 4th St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-662-5454
Email:timothy.thielen@granmoraine.com
Website:http://click.vintnersonline.com/?qs=796830941133cf27e2b990e3d18c78652c5849c1b83e8a71f286488c4a82cf1fc34d9ea74a2eee9d2d9be3c77ea1c9c799ecc4077cca32f4
All Dates:Mar 1, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Liquid Music with Guest Band Argyle

Leave your worries at home and get ready to turn up the funk during this entrancing evening of music and wine, hosted at the Bindery in the heart of downtown McMinnville.

Winemaker Shane Moore has selected the Zena Crown wines to meld with the instrumental jazz-funk tunes of Argyle.

Renegade Catering will fill our bellies with delicious, scratch fare.

Dancing is optional but usually inevitable.

Tickets include entry to the event, Zena Crown wine flight, bites, and live music.

 

Fee: $100

