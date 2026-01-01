Linguine Cooking Class & WIne DInner

Join us for a relaxed Sunday afternoon of hands-on cooking, and an Italian-inspired early dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines



This intimate experience invites you to learn how to make fresh linguine from scratch, guided by The Kitchen Fairy and her team. As the pasta comes together, enjoy 3 paired wines presented by Boyd Teegarden, with a thoughtfully prepared meal shared around the table.



The Experience Includes:

• Fresh Linguine from Scratch

Learn the art of handmade pasta as you mix, roll, and shape your own linguine by hand. You’ll take your handmade pasta home—because handmade always tastes better.



• Wine Pairing

Sip and learn as Boyd Teegarden pours Natalie’s Estate wines, selected to pair beautifully with the afternoon’s menu. The wines selected are:

– 2024 Sauvignon Blanc

– 2022 Sangiovese

– 2022 Malbec

• Italian-Inspired Early Dinner

– Lemon Ricotta Bruschetta with Prosciutto and Greens

– Seafood Linguine

– Classic Tiramisu to end on a sweet note

Whether you’re passionate about cooking or simply love exceptional food and wine, this is an afternoon designed to be savored—unhurried, social, and delicious.



Location:

Natalie’s Estate Winery

16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Tickets: $85 for Cellar Club / General Admission $95 (includes gratuity)



Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-fresh-linguine-enjoy-dinner-and-wines-from-natalies-estate-tickets-1979947348819



Space is limited for this intimate experience. We look forward to welcoming you for an afternoon of pasta, wine, and great company.

Fee: $95 general admission/$85 cellar club