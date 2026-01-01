 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Feb 1, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Linguine Cooking Class & WIne DInner

Join us for a relaxed Sunday afternoon of hands-on cooking, and an Italian-inspired early dinner paired with Natalie’s Estate wines

This intimate experience invites you to learn how to make fresh linguine from scratch, guided by The Kitchen Fairy and her team. As the pasta comes together, enjoy 3 paired wines presented by Boyd Teegarden, with a thoughtfully prepared meal shared around the table.

The Experience Includes:
• Fresh Linguine from Scratch
Learn the art of handmade pasta as you mix, roll, and shape your own linguine by hand. You’ll take your handmade pasta home—because handmade always tastes better.

• Wine Pairing
Sip and learn as Boyd Teegarden pours Natalie’s Estate wines, selected to pair beautifully with the afternoon’s menu. The wines selected are:
– 2024 Sauvignon Blanc
– 2022 Sangiovese
– 2022 Malbec
• Italian-Inspired Early Dinner
– Lemon Ricotta Bruschetta with Prosciutto and Greens
– Seafood Linguine
– Classic Tiramisu to end on a sweet note
Whether you’re passionate about cooking or simply love exceptional food and wine, this is an afternoon designed to be savored—unhurried, social, and delicious.

Location:
Natalie’s Estate Winery
16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR
Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Tickets: $85 for Cellar Club / General Admission $95 (includes gratuity)

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-fresh-linguine-enjoy-dinner-and-wines-from-natalies-estate-tickets-1979947348819

Space is limited for this intimate experience. We look forward to welcoming you for an afternoon of pasta, wine, and great company.

 

Fee: $95 general admission/$85 cellar club

Learn to make pasta from scratch and enjoy wine dinner

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable