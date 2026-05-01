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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://21455 NE Burkett Hill Road
All Dates:May 29, 2026 - May 31, 2026 Open 11 am to 5 pm

Linfield Graduation Weekend

Fairsing Vineyard welcomes Linfield University for a Wildcat Weekend, Friday, May 29th, through Sunday, May 31.

To celebrate the 2026 commencement, Linfield graduates, their families and friends, faculty, representatives, and alumni are invited for exclusive savings and offerings throughout the weekend.

2026 Linfield graduates to enjoy a complimentary wine flight tasting (must be 21 years of age).

Befitting the occasion, Fairsing will assist with marking and signing celebratory bottles and magnums purchased to commemorate academic achievement(s).

Celebrate the graduation weekend with Fairsing sparkling wine, estate-grown Pinot noir and Chardonnay, awe-inspiring views of the valley, and light culinary selections.

For groups seeking a lunch or hearty snack option, Fairsing offers an Elevated Seated Tasting with artisan cheeses, charcuterie, spreads, mixed nuts, fresh fruits, and noshing selections. Reservations are required for the Elevated Seated Tasting.

• Walk-ins welcome

• Wine flight tasting $30 per person (waived with any three-bottle purchase)

• Fairsing Vineyard is located 18 miles from Linfield University (McMinnville) at 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road near Yamhill, Oregon.

• To ensure space for graduates and their friends/family, Fairsing recommends reserving in advance

Celebrating the Linfield University 2026 Graduation with a Wildcat Weekend, May 29-31

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
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