Line Dancing w/ Shirley from Dance your Boots Off



Join us for a lively evening of line dancing with Shirley from Dance Your Boots Off!

Beginners are welcome—come ready to learn and have a great time!



Date: January 3, 2025

Time: 6 PM - 8 PM

Cost: $5 presale tickets online (available until 4 PM on the event day)

At the Door: $10 after 4 PM

Age Requirement: 21+ only

Important: No outside food or beverages allowed, including water.

