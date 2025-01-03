 Calendar Home
Line Dancing w/ Shirley from Dance your Boots Off


Join us for a lively evening of line dancing with Shirley from Dance Your Boots Off!
Beginners are welcome—come ready to learn and have a great time!

Date: January 3, 2025
Time: 6 PM - 8 PM
Cost: $5 presale tickets online (available until 4 PM on the event day)
At the Door: $10 after 4 PM
Age Requirement: 21+ only
Important: No outside food or beverages allowed, including water.

 

Fee: $5.00

Put on your cowboy boots and join us for a fun evening of line dancing with Shirley!

