|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-with-remy-tickets-1980222219966?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Library Wine Tasting with Remy Drabkin
This curated experience features a rare selection of library wines from past vintages, thoughtfully paired with light fare and guided conversation.
Reservations required. Seating is limited.
Fee: $55.00
Join winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin for an intimate, seated tasting experience.