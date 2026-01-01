 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-with-remy-tickets-1980222219966?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Mar 8, 2026 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Library Wine Tasting with Remy Drabkin

This curated experience features a rare selection of library wines from past vintages, thoughtfully paired with light fare and guided conversation.

Reservations required. Seating is limited.

 

Fee: $55.00

Join winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin for an intimate, seated tasting experience.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable