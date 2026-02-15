 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-with-remy-tickets-1980220314266?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Feb 15, 2026 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Library Wine Tasting with Remy Drabkin

Centered on two great loves: Sangiovese Riserva and a really good red sauce pasta.

This seated, guided tasting explores multiple vintages of our Sangiovese Riserva, paired with Remy’s red sauce pasta, made with love.

Cozy and indulgent, the evening is designed for people who enjoy their wine with stories, depth, and something delicious on the plate.

Reservations required. Valentine’s weekend. One seating. When it’s full, it’s full.

 

Fee: $85.00

Join Remy for a Valentine’s weekend Library Wine Tasting.

