Library Wine Tasting & Spring Supper

We invite you to an intimate, seated experience with winemaker & owner Remy, as she opens the doors to both her kitchen and her private cellar.



Remy will be your host and chef for the day, preparing a Sunday Spring Supper designed to pair perfectly with a curated flight of rare, past vintages.



Cozy and deeply personal—this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience our most limited wines exactly as they were meant to be enjoyed: with great food and even better company.



Limited Seating. Reservations Required. When it’s full, it's full.



Attendees enjoy exclusive access to 20% savings on our Library Collection during the event.

Fee: $85.00