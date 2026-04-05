|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-sunday-spring-supper-tickets-1984722587687?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Library Wine Tasting & Spring Supper
We invite you to an intimate, seated experience with winemaker & owner Remy, as she opens the doors to both her kitchen and her private cellar.
Remy will be your host and chef for the day, preparing a Sunday Spring Supper designed to pair perfectly with a curated flight of rare, past vintages.
Cozy and deeply personal—this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience our most limited wines exactly as they were meant to be enjoyed: with great food and even better company.
Limited Seating. Reservations Required. When it’s full, it's full.
Attendees enjoy exclusive access to 20% savings on our Library Collection during the event.
Fee: $85.00
Join winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin for an intimate, seated library wine tasting and dinner.