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Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-sunday-spring-supper-tickets-1984722587687?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Apr 5, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Library Wine Tasting & Spring Supper

We invite you to an intimate, seated experience with winemaker & owner Remy, as she opens the doors to both her kitchen and her private cellar.

Remy will be your host and chef for the day, preparing a Sunday Spring Supper designed to pair perfectly with a curated flight of rare, past vintages.

Cozy and deeply personal—this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience our most limited wines exactly as they were meant to be enjoyed: with great food and even better company.

Limited Seating. Reservations Required. When it’s full, it's full.

Attendees enjoy exclusive access to 20% savings on our Library Collection during the event.

 

Fee: $85.00

Join winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin for an intimate, seated library wine tasting and dinner.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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