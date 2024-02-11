Library Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Celebrate love with a Reserve flight from our library with decadent pairings from Suzy's Chocolates in McMinnville.



You'll enjoy some of the first vintages of Knudsen Vineyards Pinot noir from 2012-2015.

February 10 & 11 only.



Limited seating, reservations are required!



$50 per person

Club Price: $25 per person

$10 deposit due at the time of booking

No refunds after February 3

