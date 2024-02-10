|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/456042/valentines-chocolate-and-library-wine-pairing?date=2024-02-10&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
Library Wine & Chocolate Pairing
Celebrate love with a Reserve flight from our library with decadent pairings from Suzy's Chocolates in McMinnville.
You'll enjoy some of the first vintages of Knudsen Vineyards Pinot noir from 2012-2015.
February 10 & 11 only.
Limited seating, reservations are required!
$50 per person
Club Price: $25 per person
$10 deposit due at the time of booking
No refunds after February 3
Fee: $50
Enjoy a Reserve flight with decadent pairings from Suzy's Chocolates