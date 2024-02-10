 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/456042/valentines-chocolate-and-library-wine-pairing?date=2024-02-10&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Feb 11, 2024 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Library Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Celebrate love with a Reserve flight from our library with decadent pairings from Suzy's Chocolates in McMinnville.

You'll enjoy some of the first vintages of Knudsen Vineyards Pinot noir from 2012-2015.
February 10 & 11 only.

Limited seating, reservations are required!

$50 per person
Club Price: $25 per person
$10 deposit due at the time of booking
No refunds after February 3

 

Enjoy a Reserve flight with decadent pairings from Suzy's Chocolates

