Library Vintage Comparison Tasting at Rain Dance V

Library Vintage Comparison Tasting

Saturday, November 21st from 11am-5pm



Take a trip back in time on Saturday, November 21st from 11am-5pm. Enjoy a seated library tasting of four Rain Dance estate wines in our 1926 farmhouse that was elegantly and meticulously remodeled in 2012 overlooking our garden with vineyard views. Visit the estate tasting link below and note on your reservation you’d like to partake in our library vintage comparison tasting. We look forward to hosting you!



$50 Library Tasting | Complimentary for Club Members

Tasting fee refunded with a 3-bottle purchase



Reservation Link: www.raindancevineyards.com/visit/

Fee: $50 Library Tasting | Complimentary for Club Members