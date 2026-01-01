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Location:High Pass Winery
Map:24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419981447
Email:office@highpasswinery.com
Website:https://www.highpasswinery.com/events
All Dates:Oct 3, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Library Uncorked

Join us for an evening celebrating the history and evolution of our Pinot Noir. We’ll open select bottles from past vintages, offering a rare chance to taste them side‑by‑side and experience how Pinot Noir deepens and transforms with age.

Enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres paired with the wines, along with stories and reflections from past harvests and the vintages that shaped our winemaking journey. It’s an intimate look back at our history, poured one glass at a time.

 

Fee: $70

A curated tasting of library Pinot Noir across multiple vintages, paired with catered hors d’oeuvres and stories from past harvests.

High Pass Winery
High Pass Winery 24757 24757 Lavell Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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