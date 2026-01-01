Library Uncorked

Join us for an evening celebrating the history and evolution of our Pinot Noir. We’ll open select bottles from past vintages, offering a rare chance to taste them side‑by‑side and experience how Pinot Noir deepens and transforms with age.



Enjoy catered hors d’oeuvres paired with the wines, along with stories and reflections from past harvests and the vintages that shaped our winemaking journey. It’s an intimate look back at our history, poured one glass at a time.

Fee: $70