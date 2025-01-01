 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-with-remy-drabkin-tickets-1978496891462?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Jan 11, 2026 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Library Tasting with Remy Drabkin

This seated experience with winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin features a rare selection of library wines from years past. Your ticket includes a library wine flight, light fare, and lively conversation. Reservations are required, and spots are limited.

 

Fee: $55.00

Join Remy for a private, curated tasting experience.

Remy Wines
17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
