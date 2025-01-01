|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/library-wine-tasting-with-remy-drabkin-tickets-1978496891462?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Library Tasting with Remy Drabkin
This seated experience with winemaker and owner Remy Drabkin features a rare selection of library wines from years past. Your ticket includes a library wine flight, light fare, and lively conversation. Reservations are required, and spots are limited.
Fee: $55.00
Join Remy for a private, curated tasting experience.