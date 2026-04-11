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Location:The Cellar
Map:13260 Northeast Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:info@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/588232/library-reserve-event
All Dates:Apr 11, 2026 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Library Reserve Event

Join us in the cellar as we open a few special bottles from the library and let time tell the story. Bundle up, bring your fellow wine lovers, and let's dive into the library together! Small bites will be provided by Belle Délices Patisserie and Caballero’s Catering.

Tasting Flight:
2019 RMS Brut
2015 Gravel Road Chardonnay
2015 Knudsen Vineyard Chardonnay
2011 The Stalker Pinot Noir
2016 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir
2008 Private Stash Pinot Noir

Please RSVP as wines are limited and will be sold on a first come first serve basis. This will be a standing reception event in our cellar, and due to the delicate nature of the winemaking space, we politely ask that pets do not attend.

$50 per person, club savings apply to the ticket price
Club members, please log in to Tock using the email associated with your club membership to reserve your club pricing, or reach out to the team to assist.
• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve
• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund
• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

 

Fee: $50

Celebrating time, terroir, and grand format wines.

The Cellar
The Cellar 13260 13260 Northeast Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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