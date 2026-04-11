Library Reserve Event

Join us in the cellar as we open a few special bottles from the library and let time tell the story. Bundle up, bring your fellow wine lovers, and let's dive into the library together! Small bites will be provided by Belle Délices Patisserie and Caballero’s Catering.



Tasting Flight:

2019 RMS Brut

2015 Gravel Road Chardonnay

2015 Knudsen Vineyard Chardonnay

2011 The Stalker Pinot Noir

2016 Ancient Waters Pinot Noir

2008 Private Stash Pinot Noir



Please RSVP as wines are limited and will be sold on a first come first serve basis. This will be a standing reception event in our cellar, and due to the delicate nature of the winemaking space, we politely ask that pets do not attend.



$50 per person, club savings apply to the ticket price

Club members, please log in to Tock using the email associated with your club membership to reserve your club pricing, or reach out to the team to assist.

• Credit card and pre-payment are required to reserve

• Cancellations must be made 72 hours in advance for a full refund

• Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol

Fee: $50