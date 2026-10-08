Libations & Leftovers

The turkey's been carved, the dishes are done, and the leftovers can wait. It's time for a little wine!



Skip the Black Friday crowds and head to Proteus Wines for Leftovers & Libations, a festive afternoon of delicious wines, light Thanksgiving-inspired snacks, and absolutely no fighting over the last flat-screen TV.



Trade shopping bags for wine glasses, sample a special holiday tasting flight, and discover which Proteus wines deserve a place at your holiday table. Whether you're recovering from Thanksgiving dinner, entertaining out-of-town guests, or simply looking for an excuse to escape the house, there's a glass waiting for you.



No doorbusters. No long lines. No 5 a.m. alarms. Just good wine, great company, and a little holiday mischief.



Black Friday never tasted so good.



Here. Moments Matter.

Fee: $25