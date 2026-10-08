|Location:
|Proteus Wines
|Map:
|21360 SW Hillsboro Hwy, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|2154955940
|Email:
|info@proteuswines.com
|Website:
|https://resy.com/cities/newberg-or-or/venues/proteus-wines/events/black-friday-sip-happens-2026-11-27-6?date=2026-10-08&seats=2
|All Dates:
Libations & Leftovers
The turkey's been carved, the dishes are done, and the leftovers can wait. It's time for a little wine!
Skip the Black Friday crowds and head to Proteus Wines for Leftovers & Libations, a festive afternoon of delicious wines, light Thanksgiving-inspired snacks, and absolutely no fighting over the last flat-screen TV.
Trade shopping bags for wine glasses, sample a special holiday tasting flight, and discover which Proteus wines deserve a place at your holiday table. Whether you're recovering from Thanksgiving dinner, entertaining out-of-town guests, or simply looking for an excuse to escape the house, there's a glass waiting for you.
No doorbusters. No long lines. No 5 a.m. alarms. Just good wine, great company, and a little holiday mischief.
Black Friday never tasted so good.
Here. Moments Matter.
Fee: $25
Trade Black Friday chaos for a glass of something wonderful! Join Proteus Wines for Leftovers & Libations, a festive afternoon of holiday-inspired wine tastings, Thanksgiving snacks, and great company. No crowds, no doorbusters, just delicious wines and a well-deserved break from the holiday madness!