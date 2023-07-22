 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5032343790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-menopause-tickets-662662680917
All Dates:Jul 22, 2023 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Let's Talk Menopause and Wine!

Join us for an in-person event to celebrate the release of The Menopause Companion: A Beginner's Guide to Owning Your Transition From Peri to Post. Authors Sasha Davies and Dr. Tori Hudson, ND, will talk about the book and the menopause landscape before opening things up for discussion and questions.

This event is for you whether you've got thoughts, feelings, and questions about your menopause experience or you're just asking for a friend!

Free to attend but we do ask that you register online. Or pre-purchase a package that includes the book + a glass of wine!

