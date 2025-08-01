Legacy Wine Dinner

Join Zupan’s Markets for an intimate wine dinner in our breezeway featuring Guillaume Large, winemaker for Oregon icon Résonance and Jacques Lardière, longtime winemaker for the famed Maison Jadot of France. Guillaume trained under Jacques, bringing their story full circle in this exclusive evening of wine and connection.



Paired with a delicious 5-course meal by Chef John Eisenhart, this intimate evening offers a rare taste of winemaking mastery—where old-world brilliance meets new-world innovation.



FEATURED WINES:

2024 Louis Jadot Beaujolais Rosé

2022 Résonance Willamette Valley Chardonnay

2022 Louis Jadot Pernand-Vergelesses Clos de la Croix de Pierre Chardonnay

2022 Résonance Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

2022 Louis Jadot Beaune 1Er Cru Pinot Noir

2022 Résonance Founder’s Block Yamhill Carlton District Pinot Noir

Louis Jadot Pommard Pinot Noir 2021



FEATURED MENU:

Rillette Board: Duck & Rabbit with Baguette, French Butter, Sea Salt & Pickled Cherries

Poussin & Truffle Consommé

Potato Blini with Osetra Caviar, Crème Fraiche & Chives

Frisée Salad with Poached Egg, Lardons, Herb Vinaigrette

Tournedos Rossini

Petite Beef Tenderloin, Foie Gras, Truffled Sauce Madière

Concord Grape Ice

Cherry Galette with Chantilly Cream



About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.

Fee: $200