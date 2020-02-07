|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|503-648-8198
|kim@oakknollwinery.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/learn-to-line-dance-at-the-winery-5e07db4048c63.html
Learn to Line Dance at the Winery
Come to the Winery and learn to Country Line dance. Taya Maack will give us a lesson on some latest dances. Then we will get the chance to show off our new dance moves.
Cost is $5 per person
This is a 21 and up event
No kiddos
We will have food, wine, and beer for purchase.
