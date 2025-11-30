 Calendar Home
Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Website:https://avwine.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 30, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Dec 28, 2025 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Jan 25, 2026 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Learn the Art of Pasta Making

Spend an afternoon surrounded by vines, laughter, and the scent of fresh dough at Aurora Vineyards, where Pasta Serafina invites you to slow down and reconnect with the art of handmade pasta.

This hands-on workshop celebrates community, craftsmanship, and the simple joy of creating something by hand. Guided by Melissa, you’ll roll, cut, and shape pasta from scratch while learning timeless Italian techniques that turn humble ingredients into something truly special.

Between steps, enjoy a glass of Aurora’s signature wine and the company of fellow food lovers in the vineyard’s warm and inviting tasting room. Whether you come with friends, a partner, or simply a curious heart, you’ll leave with new skills, shared memories, and a deeper appreciation for the beauty of food made with intention.

 

Fee: $100.00

