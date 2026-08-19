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Location:Lucid Wild
Map:9380 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5033414524
Email:hello@fullglassleadership.com
Website:https://www.fullglassleadership.com/
All Dates:Aug 19, 2026 2:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Leading Through Change & Innovation

Join this small in-person, hands-on workshop focused on change and innovation for emerging leaders in the wine & beverage. Hosted by Full Glass Leadership at Lucid Wild we'll hear from winery owner, LJ Nicholas, and other guest innovators as we dig into this timely topic. We'll offer practical tools necessary for leaders to successfully lead teams through moments of transition, and discuss how team members can manage through these sometimes difficult periods.

Join us as we collaborate, develop and connect with other leaders in our community!

 

Fee: $125

An in-person workshop on leading and managing through change for the wine and beverage industry

Lucid Wild
Lucid Wild 97115 9380 Northeast Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
August (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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