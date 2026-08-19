Leading Through Change & Innovation

Join this small in-person, hands-on workshop focused on change and innovation for emerging leaders in the wine & beverage. Hosted by Full Glass Leadership at Lucid Wild we'll hear from winery owner, LJ Nicholas, and other guest innovators as we dig into this timely topic. We'll offer practical tools necessary for leaders to successfully lead teams through moments of transition, and discuss how team members can manage through these sometimes difficult periods.



Join us as we collaborate, develop and connect with other leaders in our community!

Fee: $125