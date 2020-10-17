Le Cochon

Le Cochon with Chef Ricardo Antunez



Surrounded by the changing colors of the season and the rich aromas of roasting pork, we’ll toast to the season with Pinot Noirs from the Soléna cellar chosen specifically for the evening.



Chef Antunez, known for his exquisite Costa Rican cuisine, will be joining us again to prepare his interpretation of a traditional pig roast with Latin inspired sides. This communal event is a distinct experience where all will gather to enjoy great food, perfect wines, and the company of the evening.



Tickets are just $85 for current Nos Amis members and $95 for future Nos Amis members.



*Tickets are transferable to other individuals but non-refundable. If you have dietary restrictions we will do the best to accommodate them and will need 7 days’ notice to work with chefs.

Fee: $95