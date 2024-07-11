Lavender Wreath Workshop + Wine

Enjoy a fun and festive hands-on workshop to create a beautiful fresh lavender wreath while sipping on Natalie’s Estate wines!



Led by owner, Denice Seeger of Distinctive Designs by Denice, you’ll learn step-by-step how to craft a stunning piece that will be a true masterpiece to hang on your door. Don’t worry if you’re a beginner – Denice will be there to offer helpful tips and advice throughout the workshop, ensuring that you feel confident and proud of your creation.



Join us in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, surrounded by like-minded individuals who share your passion for creativity and wine. We’ll provide all the materials you need to bring your vision to life. To make your experience even more delightful, we will be serving a flight of Natalie’s Estate wines.



At the end of the workshop, you’ll be able to take home your one-of-a-kind wreath, a beautiful symbol of your creativity!



Date: Thursday evening, July 11th

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg Oregon 97132

Ticket cost: $75 for Cellar Club members

$85 for General public tickets

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lavender-wreath-workshop-and-wine-tasting-tickets-887666483347?

