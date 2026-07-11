Lavender Festival

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its annual Lavender Festival! Enjoy a celebration of a summer in bloom, surrounded by fragrant lavender, rolling vineyard views, and a lively day filled with flavor, creativity, and community.



You can look forward to:

Refreshing lavender lemonade

Wood-fired favorites from Wooden Heart Pizza

Seasonal bites from our Culinary Directors

Durant Vineyards wines

A local artisan blown glass scavenger hunt across the property

And more to be announced!



Mark your calendar and keep an eye out for more exciting updates and full event details as we get closer to the celebration of lavender season!