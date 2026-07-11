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Location:Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Map:5510 NE Breyman Orchards Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Website:https://durantoregon.com/events/lavender-festival/
All Dates:Jul 11, 2026 - Jul 12, 2026

Lavender Festival

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its annual Lavender Festival! Enjoy a celebration of a summer in bloom, surrounded by fragrant lavender, rolling vineyard views, and a lively day filled with flavor, creativity, and community.

You can look forward to:
Refreshing lavender lemonade
Wood-fired favorites from Wooden Heart Pizza
Seasonal bites from our Culinary Directors
Durant Vineyards wines
A local artisan blown glass scavenger hunt across the property
And more to be announced!

Mark your calendar and keep an eye out for more exciting updates and full event details as we get closer to the celebration of lavender season!

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its annual Lavender Festival! Enjoy a celebration of a summer in bloom, surrounded by fragrant lavender, rolling vineyard views, and a lively day filled with flavor, creativity, and community. You can look forward to:Refreshing lavender lemonadeWood-fired favorites from Wooden Heart ...
Durant at Red Ridge Farms
Durant at Red Ridge Farms 97114 5510 NE Breyman Orchards Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
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