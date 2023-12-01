Laughlin Loop Passport

The Laughlin Loop is back this year, featuring eight wineries on Laughlin Road. These wineries have come together to host guests throughout the month. To participate, guests will need to purchase a Laughlin Loop passport from any of the participating wineries. Upon pickup, attendees will receive a Laughlin Loop passport booklet that will serve as their ticket to enjoy one tasting at all the participating wineries and get a 10% discount on wine purchases made at each winery during the month of December.



SWAG DRAWING

Participants are encouraged to enter our drawing for our Laughlin Loop - Holiday Edition swag collection:



To participate, collect stamps from each winery on your passport, and submit your entry by January 6, 2024.

Fee: $60