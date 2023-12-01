 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/laughlin-loop-passport-all-through-december-
All Dates:Dec 1, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023

Laughlin Loop Passport

The Laughlin Loop is back this year, featuring eight wineries on Laughlin Road. These wineries have come together to host guests throughout the month. To participate, guests will need to purchase a Laughlin Loop passport from any of the participating wineries. Upon pickup, attendees will receive a Laughlin Loop passport booklet that will serve as their ticket to enjoy one tasting at all the participating wineries and get a 10% discount on wine purchases made at each winery during the month of December.

SWAG DRAWING
Participants are encouraged to enter our drawing for our Laughlin Loop - Holiday Edition swag collection:

To participate, collect stamps from each winery on your passport, and submit your entry by January 6, 2024.

 

Fee: $60

The Laughlin Loop returns this year!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
December (2023)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable