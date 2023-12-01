Laughlin Loop - Holiday Edition

Fairsing Vineyard and seven neighboring wineries along Laughlin Road and Woodland Loop bring you the Holiday Edition of Laughlin Loop for the month of December.



Enjoy access to a complimentary tasting at eight participating wineries with the purchase of one passport at a stunning value of $60 (eight tastings valued at over $250).



Passports can be purchased at any of the participating wineries, allowing visitors to start their tour on the initial visit.



The eight Laughlin Loop wineries include Beacon Hill Winery and Vineyard, Fairsing Vineyard, Gran Moraine Winery, Lenné Estate, Roots Wine Company, Saffron Fields Vineyard, Soléna Estate, and WillaKenzie.



Passport holders are welcome to explore the wineries at their own pace throughout the month, indulge in seasonal offerings, shop holiday gifts, and enjoy the tranquility of the scenic seven-mile trail.



Wine Club members at any participating winery can purchase passports for $50 each.



In addition to the complimentary tastings available during December, Laughlin Loop wineries will feature special culinary offerings, holiday vendors, and seasonal wine selections for the first two weekends, December 2-3 and December 9-10.



Saffron Fields Vineyard will be open late showcasing the holiday lights in their exquisitely landscaped gardens, Fairsing Vineyard will have seasonal selections and baked treats to share, and Lenné Estate will feature a vertical library tasting.



A beautiful drive, holiday decor, and a festive atmosphere at every winery will provide guests with the inviting, warm hospitality of a winter in wine country.



This December, Laughlin Loop is the most wonderful drive of the year.

Fee: $Passport $60