Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://square.site/book/79W2XSYQDNW0D/remy-wines-dayton-or
All Dates:Jan 28, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Last Sunday Library Sangiovese Tasting

January 28th 12-5pm
2016 Sangiovese
2019 Kiona Sangiovese
2015 Sangiovese Riserva
2019 Sangiovese Riserva
We'll open a bottle of our limited, current release too!

 

Fee: $30 ($15 club)

Remy Wines Tasting Room
Remy Wines Tasting Room 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
