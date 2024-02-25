Last Sunday Library Nebbiolo Tasting

Let's go back in time to taste some special wines from our library. Compare Red Mountain AVA to Wahluke Slope AVA, both in eastern Washington. Learn what longer barrel aging does to a wine. Discover what your taste preferences. Must love wine!

2013 Klipsun Nebbiolo

2015 Klipsun Nebbiolo

2019 Rosebud Nebbiolo

2019 Rosebud Nebbiolo Riserva

We'll open a bottle of our limited, current release too! Library tastings are $30/$15 for club and these limited bottles will be available for purchase!





Fee: $30 ($15 club)