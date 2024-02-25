 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://square.site/book/79W2XSYQDNW0D/remy-wines-dayton-or
All Dates:Feb 25, 2024 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Last Sunday Library Nebbiolo Tasting

Let's go back in time to taste some special wines from our library. Compare Red Mountain AVA to Wahluke Slope AVA, both in eastern Washington. Learn what longer barrel aging does to a wine. Discover what your taste preferences. Must love wine!
2013 Klipsun Nebbiolo
2015 Klipsun Nebbiolo
2019 Rosebud Nebbiolo
2019 Rosebud Nebbiolo Riserva
We'll open a bottle of our limited, current release too! Library tastings are $30/$15 for club and these limited bottles will be available for purchase!

 

Fee: $30 ($15 club)

Library Nebbiolo tasting

Remy Wines Tasting Room
Remy Wines Tasting Room 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable