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Location:Downtown Lake Oswego
Map:311 B AVE STE E, Lake Oswego, OR 97034-3234
Phone: 503-636-3634
Email:info@lake-oswego.com
Website:https://www.lakeoswegochamber.com/events/downtownlakeoswegowinewalk
All Dates:Oct 3, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Registration opens at Noon, tastings run 1:00 - 5:00 pm

Lake Oswego Wine Walk

Join us for the 12th Annual Lake Oswego Wine Walk on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 1-5 PM.

This event sells out every year. Tickets are $60/each and include 12 twelve tastes (1 oz. pour/each) with over 70 wines from around the world to choose from, small bites at each of 35 downtown business pouring locations, an event glass & reusable tote, and MORE! Must be 21 to participate. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred.

Get your tickets before they sell out. We have sold out every year since 2022.

 

Fee: $60

Visit Pouring Locations throughout Downtown Lake Oswego featuring Oregon and international wines. Enjoy delicious "bites" and 12 one-ounce pours to find your new wine love.

Downtown Lake Oswego
Downtown Lake Oswego 97034 311 B AVE STE E, Lake Oswego, OR 97034-3234
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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