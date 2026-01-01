|Location:
|Downtown Lake Oswego
|Map:
|311 B AVE STE E, Lake Oswego, OR 97034-3234
|Phone:
|503-636-3634
|Email:
|info@lake-oswego.com
|Website:
|https://www.lakeoswegochamber.com/events/downtownlakeoswegowinewalk
|All Dates:
Lake Oswego Wine Walk
Join us for the 12th Annual Lake Oswego Wine Walk on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 1-5 PM.
This event sells out every year. Tickets are $60/each and include 12 twelve tastes (1 oz. pour/each) with over 70 wines from around the world to choose from, small bites at each of 35 downtown business pouring locations, an event glass & reusable tote, and MORE! Must be 21 to participate. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred.
Get your tickets before they sell out. We have sold out every year since 2022.
Fee: $60
Visit Pouring Locations throughout Downtown Lake Oswego featuring Oregon and international wines. Enjoy delicious "bites" and 12 one-ounce pours to find your new wine love.