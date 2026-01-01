Lake Oswego Wine Walk

Join us for the 12th Annual Lake Oswego Wine Walk on Saturday, October 3, 2026 from 1-5 PM.



This event sells out every year. Tickets are $60/each and include 12 twelve tastes (1 oz. pour/each) with over 70 wines from around the world to choose from, small bites at each of 35 downtown business pouring locations, an event glass & reusable tote, and MORE! Must be 21 to participate. Tickets are non-refundable but can be transferred.



Get your tickets before they sell out. We have sold out every year since 2022.

Fee: $60