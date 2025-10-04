Lake Oswego Wine Walk

Planning is underway for our biggest event of the year - the LO WINE WALK. A community tradition held annually on the first Saturday of October, locals and visitors alike enjoy wine tasting and small bites at over 30 walkable downtown businesses.



This event sells out every year, so get your tickets today and enjoy early-bird pricing ($50), available until July 31st.



Ticketed participants receive:



12 tasting tickets (each redeemable for a 1 oz. pour with over 60 wines to choose from)

An LO WINE WALK glass in a lanyard (like a hammock for your glass!)

A reusable event tote that includes your tasting map and more

Small bites to complement the tasting



You must be 21+ with a valid photo ID at check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but they can be transferred.

Fee: $60