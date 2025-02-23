|Location:
|Remy Wines
|Map:
|17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038648777
|Email:
|info@remywines.com
|Website:
|https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lagrein-library-tasting-with-remy-tickets-1252555640639?aff=oddtdtcreator
|All Dates:
Lagrein Library Tasting with Remy
Join Remy for a private and curated experience, exploring the history and development of our wines. Ticket price includes library wine flight, light fare, and enjoyable conversation. Reservations required. Seats are limited.
Fee: $50.00
A seated tasting experience with Remy and a rare selection of Lagrein from years past!