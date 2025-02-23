 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038648777
Email:info@remywines.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lagrein-library-tasting-with-remy-tickets-1252555640639?aff=oddtdtcreator
All Dates:Feb 23, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Lagrein Library Tasting with Remy

Join Remy for a private and curated experience, exploring the history and development of our wines. Ticket price includes library wine flight, light fare, and enjoyable conversation. Reservations required. Seats are limited.

 

Fee: $50.00

A seated tasting experience with Remy and a rare selection of Lagrein from years past!

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
