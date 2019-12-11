 Calendar Home
Location:Red Cross Building
Map:605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone: 3606964498
Email:cweswine@gmail.com
Website:http://www.columbiawillamettewine.org
All Dates:Dec 11, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Lady Hill Winery, St Paul

Columbia Willamette Enological Society (CWES) hosts a monthly wine education program the second Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 pm. You hear from noted winemakers and industry experts while tasting great wine with like-minded friends. We meet in the restored Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver Historic Trust. Guests are very welcome! The December 11 program presents the award-winning wines of Lady Hill Winery, St Paul. You will hear the winemaker describe the 7 premium wines and the master chef from the NW Culinary Institute will describe the food pairings. Fee: $30 for society members, $40 for guests

Taste 7 premium wines from family owned Lady Hill Winery of St Paul, paired with 4 gourmet food bite

Red Cross Building
Red Cross Building 98661 605 Barnes Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable