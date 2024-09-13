 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Ladies-Night
All Dates:Sep 13, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Ladies Night

Ladies Night isn't JUST for ladies!

Shop 20 local vendors, while sipping some wine! We will have live music by StormDog to enjoy while you shop. Gourmet on the Go food truck will also be here with their delicious food for purchase.
Come out and enjoy the Summer evening with us! Don't forget to bring your friends! This is a 21 and over event

Date: September 13, 2024
5pm - 8pm
$5 per person

 

Fee: $5.00

Bring your friends and spend an evening shopping, sipping wine & listening to live music

Oak Knoll Winery
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
