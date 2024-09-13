Ladies Night

Ladies Night isn't JUST for ladies!



Shop 20 local vendors, while sipping some wine! We will have live music by StormDog to enjoy while you shop. Gourmet on the Go food truck will also be here with their delicious food for purchase.

Come out and enjoy the Summer evening with us! Don't forget to bring your friends! This is a 21 and over event



Date: September 13, 2024

5pm - 8pm

$5 per person

