|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Ladies-Night
Ladies Night
Ladies Night isn't JUST for ladies!
Shop 20 local vendors, while sipping some wine! We will have live music by StormDog to enjoy while you shop. Gourmet on the Go food truck will also be here with their delicious food for purchase.
Come out and enjoy the Summer evening with us! Don't forget to bring your friends! This is a 21 and over event
Date: September 13, 2024
5pm - 8pm
$5 per person
Bring your friends and spend an evening shopping, sipping wine & listening to live music