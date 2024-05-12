|Location:
|Redhawk Vineyard and Winery
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5033621596
|Email:
|cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.redhawkwine.com
|All Dates:
Ladies Day
Let the men wait on you! Come enjoy the views and great vibes, music, mimosas, wine shakes, charcuterie boxes for purchase. Reservations NOT required but recommended for parties of 8 or more 503-362-1596. No outside alcohol.
Live Music 11-4pm by Buddy Paprock
Fee: $0
Ladies Day let the men wait on you!