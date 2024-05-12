 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard and Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:May 12, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Ladies Day

Let the men wait on you! Come enjoy the views and great vibes, music, mimosas, wine shakes, charcuterie boxes for purchase. Reservations NOT required but recommended for parties of 8 or more 503-362-1596. No outside alcohol.


Live Music 11-4pm by Buddy Paprock

 

Fee: $0

Ladies Day

