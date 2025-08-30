 Calendar Home
All Dates:Aug 30, 2025 - Sep 1, 2025 We are open by reservation 8/30 - 9/1 from 11 am to 5 pm

Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting

Enjoy the late summer with your friends and family at Natalie's Estate Winery!
We are open for Labor Day Weekend.
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
August 30th, 31st and September 1st
11 am to 5 pm

Please call 503-807-5008 to schedule a tasting appointment.
We will serve special goodies on our complimentary charcuterie boards to pair with the wine!

We welcome you and your friends & family to our intimate tasting room!
We hope to see you on Labor Day weekend!
Complimentary to our Cellar Club members and $30 per person for the general public.

Fee: $30 per person

Join us to celebrate the end of summer with wine tasting and special goodies!

