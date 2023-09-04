|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|5038075008
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting
Please come enjoy the late summer with your friends at Natalie’s Estate Winery! We welcome you to our tasting room!
We are open for Labor Day Weekend
Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
September 2nd, 3rd & 4th
11am to 5pm
Please call for an appointment at 503-807-5008.
Enjoy these new selections of wines-
2020 Natalie’s Estate, Malbec
2022 Natalie’s Estate, “Estate Vineyard” PINOT NOIR
2020 Natalie’s Estate, “Columbia Valley” CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2022 Natalie’s Estate, ROSE’
as well as other new releases!
$30 per person or complimentary to our Cellar Club members.
A complimentary charcuterie board with special goodies will accompany your tasting!
Reservations required – call 503-807-5008!
We hope to see you on Labor Day weekend!
Fee: $30 per person
Join us for wine-tasting to celebrate summer's end