Labor Day Weekend Wine Tasting

Please come enjoy the late summer with your friends at Natalie’s Estate Winery! We welcome you to our tasting room!



We are open for Labor Day Weekend

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

September 2nd, 3rd & 4th

11am to 5pm

Please call for an appointment at 503-807-5008.



Enjoy these new selections of wines-

2020 Natalie’s Estate, Malbec

2022 Natalie’s Estate, “Estate Vineyard” PINOT NOIR

2020 Natalie’s Estate, “Columbia Valley” CABERNET SAUVIGNON

2022 Natalie’s Estate, ROSE’

as well as other new releases!



$30 per person or complimentary to our Cellar Club members.

A complimentary charcuterie board with special goodies will accompany your tasting!

Reservations required – call 503-807-5008!

We hope to see you on Labor Day weekend!





FB Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/252098851114141/

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Fee: $30 per person