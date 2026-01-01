Labor Day Weekend Wine & BBQ

Join us for three days of exceptional wine, mouthwatering BBQ-inspired bites, and laid-back summer vibes. We'll be pouring five of our favorite wines alongside our seasonal, refreshing Sangria—the perfect way to toast the final days of summer.



What to Expect

Wine Tasting

Enjoy a tasting flight featuring five handcrafted wines plus our seasonal Sangria for just $25.



BBQ-Themed Small Plates

Savor a selection of delicious BBQ-inspired small plates, available for purchase throughout the weekend and perfectly paired with our wines.



Labor Day Wine Specials

Take advantage of exclusive multi-bottle discounts and stock up on your favorite wines for fall entertaining.



Take the Sangria Home

Love our Sangria? Bring your growler and we'll fill it so you can enjoy it at home all weekend long!



Whether you're celebrating with friends, family, or simply looking for a relaxing way to spend the holiday weekend, we'd love to raise a glass with you.



Reservations: Reservations are not required, but they are appreciated. Click "Reserve Your Spot" to let us know you're coming.



Come hungry, bring your friends, and celebrate the long weekend with great wine, delicious food, and wonderful company.



Cheers to one last taste of summer!