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Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://4510 SE 23rd Avenue
All Dates:Sep 4, 2026 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 5, 2026 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sep 6, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Wine & BBQ

Join us for three days of exceptional wine, mouthwatering BBQ-inspired bites, and laid-back summer vibes. We'll be pouring five of our favorite wines alongside our seasonal, refreshing Sangria—the perfect way to toast the final days of summer.

What to Expect
Wine Tasting
Enjoy a tasting flight featuring five handcrafted wines plus our seasonal Sangria for just $25.

BBQ-Themed Small Plates
Savor a selection of delicious BBQ-inspired small plates, available for purchase throughout the weekend and perfectly paired with our wines.

Labor Day Wine Specials
Take advantage of exclusive multi-bottle discounts and stock up on your favorite wines for fall entertaining.

Take the Sangria Home
Love our Sangria? Bring your growler and we'll fill it so you can enjoy it at home all weekend long!

Whether you're celebrating with friends, family, or simply looking for a relaxing way to spend the holiday weekend, we'd love to raise a glass with you.

Reservations: Reservations are not required, but they are appreciated. Click "Reserve Your Spot" to let us know you're coming.

Come hungry, bring your friends, and celebrate the long weekend with great wine, delicious food, and wonderful company.

Cheers to one last taste of summer!

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with a deliciously fun and flavorful getaway at Hip Chicks do Wine!

Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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