Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Aug 29, 2025 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Aug 30, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 31, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Wine & BBQ

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with a deliciously fun and flavorful event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! We’re pouring 5 of our favorite wines alongside a seasonal, refreshing Sangria—perfect for sipping on a warm Summer day.

What to Expect:

Wine Tasting: Taste five incredible wines + our seasonal Sangria for just $25!

BBQ-Themed Small Plates: Enjoy mouth-watering small plates with a BBQ twist, available for purchase throughout the weekend.

Special Discounts: Take advantage of exclusive multi-bottle discounts and stock up on your favorites.

Take the Sangria Home: Bring your growler and fill it with our delicious Sangria to enjoy at home.

Hours: Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm

Join us for a weekend of great wine, tasty bites, and good company. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking to unwind with friends, this event is not to be missed!

RSVP: Reservations are NOT required but are appreciated Click Here. Bring your friends and your appetite!

Cheers to a weekend full of flavor!

Wine & BBQ

Hip Chicks do Wine
4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
