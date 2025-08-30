|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Wine & BBQ
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with a deliciously fun and flavorful event at Hip Chicks Do Wine! We’re pouring 5 of our favorite wines alongside a seasonal, refreshing Sangria—perfect for sipping on a warm Summer day.
What to Expect:
Wine Tasting: Taste five incredible wines + our seasonal Sangria for just $25!
BBQ-Themed Small Plates: Enjoy mouth-watering small plates with a BBQ twist, available for purchase throughout the weekend.
Special Discounts: Take advantage of exclusive multi-bottle discounts and stock up on your favorites.
Take the Sangria Home: Bring your growler and fill it with our delicious Sangria to enjoy at home.
Hours: Friday 2pm - 6pm, Saturday 12pm - 6pm and Sunday 12pm - 5pm
Join us for a weekend of great wine, tasty bites, and good company. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or just looking to unwind with friends, this event is not to be missed!
RSVP: Reservations are NOT required but are appreciated Click Here. Bring your friends and your appetite!
Cheers to a weekend full of flavor!
