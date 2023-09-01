 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035386476
Email:Ali@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/langewinery/experience/399260/labor-day-weekend-tasting-experience?date=2023-09-01&size=2&time=10%3A00%20(https://www.exploretock.com/langewinery/experience/399260/labor-day-weekend-tasting-experience?date=2023-09-01&size=2&time=10:00)
All Dates:Sep 1, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 2, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 3, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sep 4, 2023 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Tasting | Lange Estate Winery

Come join us for a Labor Day Weekend Tasting Experience and enjoy the spectacular Oregon summer!
Our flight will feature a selection of our warm-weather favorites.
A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit. Booking deposits are waived for Grand Cru Club Members.

 

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB MEMBERS

Lange Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Drive, Dundee, Oregon 97115
© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

