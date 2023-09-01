Labor Day Weekend Tasting | Lange Estate Winery

Come join us for a Labor Day Weekend Tasting Experience and enjoy the spectacular Oregon summer!

Our flight will feature a selection of our warm-weather favorites.

A reservation deposit of $30 will be taken at the time of your booking and will be refunded during your visit. Booking deposits are waived for Grand Cru Club Members.

Fee: $30 PUBLIC | COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB MEMBERS