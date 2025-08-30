Labor Day Weekend Pizza Special

August Culinary Series at Kriselle Cellars – Labor Day Weekend Pizza Special!



We’re closing out our August Culinary Series with a savory sensation you won’t want to miss! Join us August 30 – September 1 for a Pizza Special that celebrates the rich, aromatic beauty of Cabernet Franc.



This delicious creation features roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, flavorful marinara, seasoned ground beef, and fresh basil—all coming together for a hearty, mouthwatering bite. Paired with our Cabernet Franc, the wine’s earthy spice and bright fruit notes complement the pizza’s savory depth in perfect harmony.



And remember—our menu is full of tasty options every day of the week, from our Curry Chicken Salad to our Signature Pairing Platters, ready to enjoy with your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine.



Spend Labor Day weekend soaking up vineyard views, great wine, and delicious food. Reservations encouraged, walk-ins always welcome!

Fee: $Free