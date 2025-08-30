 Calendar Home
Location:The Potter's Vineyard and Clay Art Gallery
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-504-3796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:https://pottersvineyard.com/
All Dates:Aug 30, 2025 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend Music Saturday with Bobby Turner

Hand-Crafted, Small Production, Estate Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot plus Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sangiovese, Super Tuscan, and Chardonnay. Browse the Clay Art Gallery at our Boutique Vineyard nestled in the Laurelwood District of the Chehalem Mountains. Ceramics by Winemaker/Owner Bill Sanchez plus other guest artists. Reservations recommended. Terra our Yellow Lab will greet you. Tasting Fee $25.

 

Fee: $25 tasting fee

Pack a picnic and join us for wine tasting and music with Bobby Turner from 1 to 4 pm.

