Labor Day Weekend - Live Music & Wine!

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in style with your friends at Knudsen Vineyards! Join us August 30th and 31st for an unforgettable experience filled with live music and fabulous wine. Indulge in the stunning vistas of our historic vineyard as you savor the exquisite flavors of Knudsen Vineyards wine, all while swaying to the tunes of talented local musicians. It's the perfect way to spend your holiday weekend, with festivities running each day from 12 pm to 4 pm. Each reservation is for 90 minutes so that everyone can enjoy the music. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Limited seating; reservations are recommended.



Once your 90 minute reservation is completed, we have additional spaces if you would like to extend your stay with us. We kindly ask that you not bring personal chairs for this event. Come join the fun and make memories that will last a lifetime!



Saturday featuring Rick Biordi

Sunday featuring Gwen Hamilton



To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests. We want to make sure everyone has a seat that needs one.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.



For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com.