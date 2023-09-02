 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5013-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/422418/
Sep 2, 2023
Sep 3, 2023
Sep 3, 2023

Labor Day Weekend Celebration with Wood-fired Pizz

Gather together on Labor Day Weekend, September 2 & 3, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine on the Terrace. Enjoy the best views of our historic vineyard while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wine. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.

Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. All seating is outside. Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.

Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $16/each
Options:
Heirloom tomato & pesto
Prosciutto e Funghi
Bianco pizza with marinate artichokes, sausage & olives

All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.

