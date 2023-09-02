Labor Day Weekend Celebration with Wood-fired Pizz

Gather together on Labor Day Weekend, September 2 & 3, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine on the Terrace. Enjoy the best views of our historic vineyard while sipping on Knudsen Vineyards wine. Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat. All seating is outside. Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $16/each

Options:

Heirloom tomato & pesto

Prosciutto e Funghi

Bianco pizza with marinate artichokes, sausage & olives



All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.