Labor Day Weekend at Cubanisimo Vineyards!

September 5th, 6th, and 7th Noon to 6pm!



Grab your friends and familia for an amazing weekend of Latin music, dancing, great food, spectacular views and of course some award winning wines!



Come for a day, or get a 3 day pass and come all weekend!

Details and tickets on our website!



CubanisimoVineyards.com/events

Fee: $Tickets start at $30