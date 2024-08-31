 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:Aug 31, 2024 - Sep 2, 2024 11am to 5pm

Labor Day Weekend

Redhawk Labor Day Weekend!
Come join us for wine, live music 1pm-4pm, food trucks 11am-5pm, views, and great times. Resevations NOT required, no entry fee. No outside alcohol

Saturday: August 31st, Music: Thomas Bishop / Food truck - B's Plate
Sunday: September 1st, Music: Dylan Santiago / Food truck - Nick's Soul Food
Monday: September 2nd, Music: Mitch Lies / Food Truck - Lobster Dogs

 

Fee: $0

Wine, music, food trucks, and good times

Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Redhawk Vineyard & Winery 97304 2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
August (2024)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable