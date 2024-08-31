Labor Day Weekend

Redhawk Labor Day Weekend!

Come join us for wine, live music 1pm-4pm, food trucks 11am-5pm, views, and great times. Resevations NOT required, no entry fee. No outside alcohol



Saturday: August 31st, Music: Thomas Bishop / Food truck - B's Plate

Sunday: September 1st, Music: Dylan Santiago / Food truck - Nick's Soul Food

Monday: September 2nd, Music: Mitch Lies / Food Truck - Lobster Dogs

Fee: $0