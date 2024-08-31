|Location:
|Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
|2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5033621596
|Email:
|cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.redhawkwine.com
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend
Redhawk Labor Day Weekend!
Come join us for wine, live music 1pm-4pm, food trucks 11am-5pm, views, and great times. Resevations NOT required, no entry fee. No outside alcohol
Saturday: August 31st, Music: Thomas Bishop / Food truck - B's Plate
Sunday: September 1st, Music: Dylan Santiago / Food truck - Nick's Soul Food
Monday: September 2nd, Music: Mitch Lies / Food Truck - Lobster Dogs
Fee: $0
Wine, music, food trucks, and good times