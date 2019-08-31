 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars - Newberg Tasting Room
214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:info@cliffcreek.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor-day-weekend.html
Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019 12PM - 5PM

Labor Day Weekend

Everyone's Favorite Game is Back!
Come celebrate the last weekend of summer with us at both tasting rooms.
Every Taster gets a chance to win a great prize!

 

Fee: $10

Come Down and Spin the Wheel

