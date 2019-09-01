|Location:
|Airlie Winery
|Map:
|10705 Airlie Road, Monmouth,, OR 97361
|Phone:
|5416026984
|Email:
|dave@treoswine.com
|Website:
|http://treoswine.com
|All Dates:
Labor Day Open House
We invite you to experience our unique, hand-crafted wines which have received some of the highest scores & recognition world-wide. Come spend some time with the team while enjoying world-class wines along with international gourmet cheeses, home-made breads, etc...
Fee: $10 tasting fee; applicable towards purchase of $30+
