La Paulée Dinner

On Saturday, October 7th, you’re invited to join us as we celebrate the end of harvest the only way we know how... With food, friends, and wine!



Hopefully, you’ve enjoyed his culinary mastery before, and as a close personal friend of Laurent, there was no other choice than Oregon Chef of the Year, Knight of the Order of Agricultural Merit, and James Beard Best Chef Northwest, Chef Phillipe Boulot. We look forward to this remarkable event every year and eagerly await the reunion of new and old friends of Soléna.



Along with a decadent meal, we will be pouring our current award-winning wines and older and rarely-seen vintages. Of course, we offer Nos Amis special pricing of $140 per ticket and the general public $160 per ticket.

