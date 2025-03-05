La Féria

LA FERIA: Wine Industry CareersConnecting Industry Leaders & Future Professionals



Join us for another incredible year of La Feria, where vineyard stewards gain invaluable insights into careers within the wine industry! This immersive event offers hands-on learning, career exploration, and the opportunity to connect with professionals across various sectors.



Date: 03/05/25

Location: Stoller Vineyards, 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114



We are excited to invite all industry leaders to join us for an exclusive networking opportunity at Stoller Vineyards. This is a chance to meet this year’s cohort, share your career stories, and inspire the next generation of wine professionals.



Come be part of this special event and help shape the future of the Oregon wine industry!

Fee: $Free