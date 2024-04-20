La Dolce Vita at Seven Sails Vineyard



Please join us at Seven Sails Vineyard for an Italian style wine tasting complete with delicious specialities of the Bel Paese, enchanting live music by Andrea Algieri, and a gorgeous view right in the NW Hills of Portland.



(For non drinkers we serve non alcoholic hand pressed table grape juice, sparkling or still.)



Be sure you are booking your entrance tickets AND your food choice in advance as separate items.



$25 Ticket per person - Includes Entrance, Flight of 5 Wines and Musical Entertainment



$35.00 - 2 Person Tagliere Misto + Dessert (full shared charcuterie baord)



$20.00 - 1 Person Tagliere Misto + Dessert (full charcuterie board)



$25 - 2 Person Meatless Piatti + Dessert (shared board)



$16 - 1 Person Meatless Piatti + Dessert



(Meatless food platters are served with cheeses unless you request "no cheese please" in advance)



Limit of 22 people per seating - Tables available for 1 to 12 people.



* Please let us know if you require a table for 5 or more as larger tables are limited. If you do NOT book together be sure to let us know when you book with whom you would like to be seated so we can prepare your table accordingly.



All sales are final, no refunds.



Over 21 only



Rain or Shine - Seating will be inside unless the weather is fabulous, in which case, we'll be out on the decks. Either way, there is a gorgeous view.



Sorry, no pets.



We here at Seven Sails Vineyard are looking forward to sharing our wines and our home with you.



Grazie e arrivederci presto,



Kate & Shuhe

Fee: $25 Entrance, Wine Tasting and Live Music $16 to $20 & $35 for 1 to 2 Person Italian Food Platters